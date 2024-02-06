Bollinger -- O'Neal

Troy and LaDonna Bollinger of Bonne Terre, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Mandi Elizabeth Bollinger, to Lucas Adam O'Neal, both of Farmington, Missouri. He is the son of Wayne and Teresa Steger of Woodlawn, Illinois, and the late Dennis O'Neal.

Mandi is a 2008 graduate of Dexter High School. She received an associate's degree in nursing from Three Rivers Community College in 2011 and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Central Methodist University in 2014. She plans to graduate in 2018 from Maryville University with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.