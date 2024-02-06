All sections
Engagements
May 5, 2018

Blue - Lee

Kenneth and Sharon Blue of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsey Renee Blue to Robert Ethan Lee of Blodgett, Missouri. He is the son of Mark Lee of Blodgett and Retha Dalton of Sikeston, Missouri. Kelsey is a 2010 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. She received a Master of Arts degree in communications disorders in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a speech language pathologist at Cape Girardeau Public Schools...

Robert Lee and Kelsey Blue
Robert Lee and Kelsey Blue

Kenneth and Sharon Blue of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsey Renee Blue to Robert Ethan Lee of Blodgett, Missouri. He is the son of Mark Lee of Blodgett and Retha Dalton of Sikeston, Missouri.

Kelsey is a 2010 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. She received a Master of Arts degree in communications disorders in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a speech language pathologist at Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Robert is a 2010 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. He is employed by Unilever in Sikeston.

A May 26 wedding is planned at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri.

