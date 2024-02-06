All sections
EngagementsOctober 8, 2017

Bax -- Sander

Myra Bax and Craig Sander
Myra Bax and Craig Sander

Matthys and Mary Ann Bax of Carmi, Illinois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Myra Ann Bax, to Craig Anthony Sander, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Mark and Brenda Sander of New Hamburg, Missouri.

Myra received a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Science degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. She is a realtor for Ritter Real Estate in Cape Girardeau.

Craig is a leveraged sales representative at AT&T in Cape Girardeau.

A wedding and reception will be held Dec. 2 in Cape Girardeau.

