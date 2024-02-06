All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsFebruary 8, 2020

Bartels-Licare

Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Anne Bartels, to Brandon Leigh Licare, both of Jackson. He is the son of Tammie Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare. Rachel is a 2011 graduate of Delta High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in agribusiness in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Bayer Crop Science in Matthews, Missouri...

Rachel Bartels and Brandon Licare
Rachel Bartels and Brandon Licare

Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Anne Bartels, to Brandon Leigh Licare, both of Jackson. He is the son of Tammie Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare.

Rachel is a 2011 graduate of Delta High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in agribusiness in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Bayer Crop Science in Matthews, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brandon is a 2001 graduate of Scott City High School. He is owner and mechanic at Midwest Diesel Services in Scott City.

A June 6 wedding is planned at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy