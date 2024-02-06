Bartels-Licare

Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Anne Bartels, to Brandon Leigh Licare, both of Jackson. He is the son of Tammie Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare.
Rachel is a 2011 graduate of Delta High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in agribusiness in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Bayer Crop Science in Matthews, Missouri.
Brandon is a 2001 graduate of Scott City High School. He is owner and mechanic at Midwest Diesel Services in Scott City.
A June 6 wedding is planned at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri.
