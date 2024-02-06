Barley - Allen

Scott and Mandy Barley of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis K. Barley, to Tyler J. Allen, son of John and Deena Buerck Allen of Jackson.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Connie Smith, Bill and Cheryl Smith, Pam Barley and the late Kenneth Barley, all of Ste. Genevieve.

Alexis is a graduate of Valle Catholic High School and is currently attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she will graduate in May 2021 with a degree in elementary education.