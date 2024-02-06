Barley - Allen

Scott and Mandy Barley of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis K. Barley, to Tyler J. Allen, son of John and Deena Buerck Allen of Jackson.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Connie Smith, Bill and Cheryl Smith, Pam Barley and the late Kenneth Barley, all of Ste. Genevieve.
Alexis is a graduate of Valle Catholic High School and is currently attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she will graduate in May 2021 with a degree in elementary education.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Harry and Marie Allen of Cape Girardeau, and the late Catherine Buerck and the late Clyde Buerck of Perryville, Missouri.
Tyler is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and earned his RN BSN from Missouri Baptist University. He is currently in the OR Fellowship at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
The wedding will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church in Ste. Genevieve.
