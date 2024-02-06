All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
engagementsSeptember 3, 2017

Barber -- Edwards

Richard and Paula Barber of Olathe, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Bria Gene-Clare Barber of Jackson, to Jonathan Wade Edwards. He is the son of John and Charlotte Edwards of Cape Girardeau. Bria received a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel and textile marketing from Kansas State University in 2007. She is a digital content manager for Merge Digital Solutions (KFVS12-Raycom Media)...

Bria Barber and Jonathan Edwards
Bria Barber and Jonathan Edwards

Richard and Paula Barber of Olathe, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Bria Gene-Clare Barber of Jackson, to Jonathan Wade Edwards. He is the son of John and Charlotte Edwards of Cape Girardeau.

Bria received a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel and textile marketing from Kansas State University in 2007. She is a digital content manager for Merge Digital Solutions (KFVS12-Raycom Media).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jonathan received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Southeast Missouri State University in 2006 and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry in 2011. He works at Cross Trails Medical Center in Marble Hill, Missouri.

An Oct. 28 wedding is planned at Loose Mansion in Kansas City, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25
Lynn - Kebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy