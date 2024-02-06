Barber -- Edwards

Richard and Paula Barber of Olathe, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Bria Gene-Clare Barber of Jackson, to Jonathan Wade Edwards. He is the son of John and Charlotte Edwards of Cape Girardeau.

Bria received a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel and textile marketing from Kansas State University in 2007. She is a digital content manager for Merge Digital Solutions (KFVS12-Raycom Media).