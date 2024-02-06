Barber -- Edwards

Richard and Paula Barber of Olathe, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Bria Gene-Clare Barber of Jackson, to Jonathan Wade Edwards. He is the son of John and Charlotte Edwards of Cape Girardeau.
Bria received a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel and textile marketing from Kansas State University in 2007. She is a digital content manager for Merge Digital Solutions (KFVS12-Raycom Media).
Jonathan received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Southeast Missouri State University in 2006 and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry in 2011. He works at Cross Trails Medical Center in Marble Hill, Missouri.
An Oct. 28 wedding is planned at Loose Mansion in Kansas City, Missouri.
