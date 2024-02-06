Baker-Hiett

Kelley and Lin Baker of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Aly Baker, to Tanner Hiett. He is the son of Garia and Randy Hiett of Cape Girardeau.
Aly is a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a degree in human environmental studies and marketing from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a marketing and foundation assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Tanner is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He received a degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University and graduated from SEMO Law Enforcement Academy. He is a police officer for the city of Cape Girardeau.
A Nov. 23 wedding is planned at Knollcrest Wedding Venue & Chapel in Burfordville.
