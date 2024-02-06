Atchley - Williams

Dale and Darla Atchley of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Allyson Kay, to Gavin D. Williams, both of Puryear, Tennessee. He is the son of Brenda Milliken of Paris, Tennessee.

Allyson is a 2008 graduate of Scott City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2016 from Central Methodist University. She is a critical care nurse at Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.