EngagementsNovember 10, 2018

Atchley - Williams

Dale and Darla Atchley of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Allyson Kay, to Gavin D. Williams, both of Puryear, Tennessee. He is the son of Brenda Milliken of Paris, Tennessee. Allyson is a 2008 graduate of Scott City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2016 from Central Methodist University. She is a critical care nurse at Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky...

Allyson Atchley and Gavin Williams
Allyson Atchley and Gavin Williams

Dale and Darla Atchley of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Allyson Kay, to Gavin D. Williams, both of Puryear, Tennessee. He is the son of Brenda Milliken of Paris, Tennessee.

Allyson is a 2008 graduate of Scott City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2016 from Central Methodist University. She is a critical care nurse at Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.

Gavin is a 2004 graduate of Henry County High School in Paris. He received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture in 2009 from Murray State University. He works for Interrail Signal in Cottage Grove, Tenneessee.

A Dec. 1 wedding is planned at The Barns of West Tennessee.

