Atchley - Williams

Dale and Darla Atchley of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Allyson Kay, to Gavin D. Williams, both of Puryear, Tennessee. He is the son of Brenda Milliken of Paris, Tennessee.
Allyson is a 2008 graduate of Scott City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2016 from Central Methodist University. She is a critical care nurse at Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Gavin is a 2004 graduate of Henry County High School in Paris. He received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture in 2009 from Murray State University. He works for Interrail Signal in Cottage Grove, Tenneessee.
A Dec. 1 wedding is planned at The Barns of West Tennessee.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.