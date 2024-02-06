All sections
EngagementsApril 13, 2019

Arnzen - Yarbro

Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Kate Alexandra Arnzen, to Derek Joseph Yarbro, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Floyd and Cathy Yarbro of Cape Girardeau. Kate is a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She is assistant branch manager at U.S. Bank in Cape Girardeau...

Derek Yarbro and Kate Arnzen
Derek Yarbro and Kate Arnzen

Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Kate Alexandra Arnzen, to Derek Joseph Yarbro, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Floyd and Cathy Yarbro of Cape Girardeau.

Kate is a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She is assistant branch manager at U.S. Bank in Cape Girardeau.

Derek is a 2003 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He is operations and laboratory manager at Cardinal Biologicals, Inc.

A Sept. 7 wedding is planned in Cape Girardeau.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

