Arnold - Robert

William and Doris Arnold of St. Wendel, Indiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Gina Lynn Arnold, to Michael Alan Robert, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Theon and Germaine Robert of Kelso, Missouri.
Gina is a graduate of North Posey High School in Poseyville, Indiana. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. She is a nanny.
Michael is a graduate of Scott City High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a software engineer for Monsanto.
A June 9 wedding is planned at St. Wendel Catholic Church in St. Wendel.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.