April 28, 2018

Arnold - Robert

William and Doris Arnold of St. Wendel, Indiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Gina Lynn Arnold, to Michael Alan Robert, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Theon and Germaine Robert of Kelso, Missouri. Gina is a graduate of North Posey High School in Poseyville, Indiana. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. She is a nanny...

Gina Arnold and Michael Robert
Gina Arnold and Michael Robert

William and Doris Arnold of St. Wendel, Indiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Gina Lynn Arnold, to Michael Alan Robert, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Theon and Germaine Robert of Kelso, Missouri.

Gina is a graduate of North Posey High School in Poseyville, Indiana. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. She is a nanny.

Michael is a graduate of Scott City High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a software engineer for Monsanto.

A June 9 wedding is planned at St. Wendel Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

