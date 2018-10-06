Anderson - Griffin

Billy and Michele Anderson of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abbey Brooke Anderson of Oran, to Seth Michael Griffin of Morley, Missouri. He is the son Richard and Charlotte Griffin of Morley.

Abbey is a 2011 graduate of Oran High School. She received an associate degree in general education in 2013 from Three Rivers Community College. She graduated as a certified surgical technologist in 2015 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is an assistant at The Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery with Dr. J. Sheets and Dr. R. Begley.