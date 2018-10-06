All sections
EngagementsOctober 6, 2018

Anderson - Griffin

Billy and Michele Anderson of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abbey Brooke Anderson of Oran, to Seth Michael Griffin of Morley, Missouri. He is the son Richard and Charlotte Griffin of Morley. Abbey is a 2011 graduate of Oran High School. ...

Seth Griffin and Abbey Anderson
Seth Griffin and Abbey Anderson

Billy and Michele Anderson of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abbey Brooke Anderson of Oran, to Seth Michael Griffin of Morley, Missouri. He is the son Richard and Charlotte Griffin of Morley.

Abbey is a 2011 graduate of Oran High School. She received an associate degree in general education in 2013 from Three Rivers Community College. She graduated as a certified surgical technologist in 2015 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is an assistant at The Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery with Dr. J. Sheets and Dr. R. Begley.

Seth is a 2008 graduate of Scott County Central High School. He graduated in 2010 from Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia. He works for Pike Electric.

An Oct. 20 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Church in Oran.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

