EngagementsApril 30, 2022

Anders-Mayberry

Stormiee Anders and Steven Mayberry
Stormiee Anders and Steven Mayberry

Kandy Anders of Marble Hill, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Stormiee Anders, to Steven Mayberry, both of Patton, Missouri. He is the son of Rick and Amy Mayberry of Patton and Lisa Clark of Kokomo, Indiana.

The couple are both graduates of Meadow Heights High School.

A fall 2023 wedding is planned.

