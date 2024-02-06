Anders-Mayberry

Kandy Anders of Marble Hill, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Stormiee Anders, to Steven Mayberry, both of Patton, Missouri. He is the son of Rick and Amy Mayberry of Patton and Lisa Clark of Kokomo, Indiana.
The couple are both graduates of Meadow Heights High School.
A fall 2023 wedding is planned.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.