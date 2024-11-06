All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ElectionsNovember 6, 2024

Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support

Steve Jordan secures Missouri District 151 seat with 85% of the vote, emphasizing experience and integrity. His priorities include law enforcement funding and tax reform.

Jonathan Dawe
Steve Jordan
Steve Jordan

ADVANCE — Steve Jordan said while campaigning that now was the time to vote for him because of the experience he can bring to the Missouri House of Representatives District 151 seat, and it seems as though the people of that district believed him.

Jordan was the Republican candidate and ran against Democrat Donnie Hovis. As the campaign neared the end, Jordan said he decided to continue to take the high road when Hovis, “Wanted to drag me through the mud.”

Jordan had received 85% of the vote as of late Tuesday night, Nov. 5, with five precincts left to report.

“It was a good night, and I can officially say that,” Jordan remarked. “I’m very happy with the result, and I think my family handled this ordeal better than any family possibly could.”

Jordan went on to say he was proud of the way he comported himself later in the campaign.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I’ve been involved in numerous elections, and I have always refused to resort to personal attacks,” Jordan said. “And that’s how it was for me this time. I think if someone is going to run for office, they should run on their own merit instead of attacking someone else.”

Jordan was previously asked what needs he would want to address if he won, and he said: “Funding for local law enforcement for extra personnel if needed to protect our citizens. A thorough look at our tax code, and explore the possibilities to replace the income tax with a sales tax. This way all citizens and non-citizens aid our government in functioning, those who travel through our state, and those who have came here illegally, we all have to purchase products. It’s just a fair way to tax.”

Jordan wanted to clarify that he believes he will have to wait and see how things go when all seats are filled.

“I’m going to be the new guy on the block, so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Jordan said. “Sometimes that’s just what you need to do.”

Hovis was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Story Tags
Elections
Advertisement
Related
ElectionsNov. 6
Trump wins North Carolina, narrowing Harris' path to victory
ElectionsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, ...
ElectionsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by in...
ElectionsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri ballot initiatives

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Ward 5 special election timeline released, petitions for seat available
ElectionsOct. 16
Cape Girardeau Ward 5 special election timeline released, petitions for seat available
Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election
ElectionsSep. 17
Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election
Vance and Georgia Gov. Kemp project Republican unity at evangelical event after Trump tensions
ElectionsSep. 17
Vance and Georgia Gov. Kemp project Republican unity at evangelical event after Trump tensions
Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club, FBI says
ElectionsSep. 16
Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club, FBI says
Trump's rhetoric on elections turns ominous as voting nears in the presidential race
ElectionsSep. 10
Trump's rhetoric on elections turns ominous as voting nears in the presidential race
Harris, Trump prepping for debate but their strategies are vastly different
ElectionsSep. 9
Harris, Trump prepping for debate but their strategies are vastly different
Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting
ElectionsSep. 5
Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting
Advocates seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measure language
ElectionsSep. 4
Advocates seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measure language
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy