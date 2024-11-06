Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support

ADVANCE — Steve Jordan said while campaigning that now was the time to vote for him because of the experience he can bring to the Missouri House of Representatives District 151 seat, and it seems as though the people of that district believed him.
Jordan was the Republican candidate and ran against Democrat Donnie Hovis. As the campaign neared the end, Jordan said he decided to continue to take the high road when Hovis, “Wanted to drag me through the mud.”
Jordan had received 85% of the vote as of late Tuesday night, Nov. 5, with five precincts left to report.
“It was a good night, and I can officially say that,” Jordan remarked. “I’m very happy with the result, and I think my family handled this ordeal better than any family possibly could.”
Jordan went on to say he was proud of the way he comported himself later in the campaign.
“I’ve been involved in numerous elections, and I have always refused to resort to personal attacks,” Jordan said. “And that’s how it was for me this time. I think if someone is going to run for office, they should run on their own merit instead of attacking someone else.”
Jordan was previously asked what needs he would want to address if he won, and he said: “Funding for local law enforcement for extra personnel if needed to protect our citizens. A thorough look at our tax code, and explore the possibilities to replace the income tax with a sales tax. This way all citizens and non-citizens aid our government in functioning, those who travel through our state, and those who have came here illegally, we all have to purchase products. It’s just a fair way to tax.”
Jordan wanted to clarify that he believes he will have to wait and see how things go when all seats are filled.
“I’m going to be the new guy on the block, so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Jordan said. “Sometimes that’s just what you need to do.”
Hovis was not available for comment at the time of publication.
