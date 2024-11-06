Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support

ADVANCE — Steve Jordan said while campaigning that now was the time to vote for him because of the experience he can bring to the Missouri House of Representatives District 151 seat, and it seems as though the people of that district believed him.

Jordan was the Republican candidate and ran against Democrat Donnie Hovis. As the campaign neared the end, Jordan said he decided to continue to take the high road when Hovis, “Wanted to drag me through the mud.”

Jordan had received 85% of the vote as of late Tuesday night, Nov. 5, with five precincts left to report.

“It was a good night, and I can officially say that,” Jordan remarked. “I’m very happy with the result, and I think my family handled this ordeal better than any family possibly could.”

Jordan went on to say he was proud of the way he comported himself later in the campaign.