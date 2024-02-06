Five contenders battle for two seats on Cape Girardeau school board

Five candidates will vie for two open seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, April 8.

Incumbent Matt Welker is seeking a third three-year term with the board, and will face challengers David Bosak-Barani, Andrew Ostrowski, Lynn Ware and Deborah Young. Current board member Veronica Langston chose not to run for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new face on the board.

Welker was first elected to the board in 2019 and has previously served as board president. Outside of the board, Welker works as a partner for Day Transfer Co. in Cape Girardeau — a company that specializes in full-service moves for corporate relocation, office, military and residential moving and both long-term and temporary storage — where he handles accounts payable and receivable, along with driver settlements.

A “proud” 1999 graduate of Cape Central High School, Welker also has two children who attend schools within the district. Welker said he “love(s) the school district” and is “willing to do anything it takes to continue supporting the improvements within the district that we’ve been making.”

“If I am elected to a third term, my priorities would pretty much remain the same as what they have been,” Welker said. “That’s to continue providing the needed resources that support the success of the district and to ensure that sound budgetary decisions are made so that we can continue to provide increasingly competitive compensation for our district employees. …

“We're proud that we're able to provide a higher level of compensation for district employees compared to surrounding districts. That's always been a big priority of mine since I've been on the board, is to ensure that we're able to be competitive, attract quality teachers and retain them.”

Bosak-Barani is also a graduate of Cape Central, receiving his diploma in 2001. He then received a degree in Instrumental Music Education from Southeast Missouri State University and a master’s in Educational Leadership. He worked as a teacher for 18 years — at Puxico and Perryville high schools — and is currently a school service representative with Ernie Williamson Music.

Bosak-Barani said his current work gives him extra time that he can use to “give back” to the community. He has a child who attends Cape Girardeau Schools, and said his experience as a teacher gives him the “knowledge base necessary to be a good school board member.” He said his top priorities are teachers’ mental health, pay and benefits.

“The job of a school board member is to set policy, do the budget each year and oversee the superintendent,” Bosak-Barani said. “As far as goals, it would be anything I could do involving those three things that would help teacher retention and help bring in highly qualified teachers to the district. As a former teacher, I understand it's a very hard job, and I want to help make their job easier.”

Ware, originally from Flint, Michigan, is a former board member, serving from 2012 to 2021. She is a retired employee of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and previously served as director of the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities Program and SEMO’s Hoover Senior Adult Center before it was closed in 2019. She also volunteers with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation and said she has been involved with the youth in Cape Girardeau for “well over 20 years”.

Ware received her bachelor’s degree from Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas, and her master’s from William Woods University in Fulton. She said she “wants to be at the table” again because of “challenges coming down the pipe from President (Donald) Trump” such as eliminating the U.S. Department of Education. She also touted her experience serving on boards throughout her career.

“No school district is perfect, but I want to be in a position where people feel comfortable enough to call me and discuss their concerns,” Ware said. “I want to hear about the issues that are not making our teachers happy and respect their privacy enough to keep who they are.

“I want to be aware of the challenges that our district is facing and be a part of a positive solution. I have served on multiple boards, including national, state and local, so I think it's very, very important that someone is on the school board that has board experience.”

Young founded the Lion of Judah International Association of Outreach Ministries in 2012, has served on the City of Cape Girardeau’s Planning and Zoning Commission and was an alcohol and substance abuse counselor with the Gibson Center before starting a private business as a school counselor. Young’s biological children attended Cape Girardeau Schools, and she has two adopted children who go to school in the district.