"Whatever you think about (former Republican Sen.) Roy Blunt, for example, Roy Blunt did the bare minimum and brought $300 million-plus a year back to the state every single year," Kunce said. "Because that is literally the bare, basic minimum of the job. Can anybody guess how much Josh Hawley has brought back in six years? ... It is literally $0. He does not think that that's his job. He literally doesn't think that it's his job."

Recent polls show Kunce is gaining ground on Hawley. To win the election, however, he will have to secure support from rural voters, something he expressed confidence in during an interview with the Southeast Missourian.

"It's not a left-right race for me. It's about taking care of communities," Kunce said. "I learned the strength we have in communities, like here in Cape, when I was a kid growing up in a town of the same size. My parents went bankrupt for medical bills, and we didn't make it through that time because politicians like Josh Hawley were there for us. We made it because the people in our neighborhood, who had no more money than we did, passed the plate down at my mom's prayer group for us, brought more food by the house than we could eat and really took care of us.

"I've seen that strength in our communities, and when I go around everywhere, especially in rural Missouri, and I talk about that and the way we can take care of one another, everybody gets it, man. Everybody's been a part of that."