Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign

The 2024 U.S. presidential campaign has been unlike any the nation has seen before.
The presumptive Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden, dropped out of the race in June, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former attorney general of and U.S. senator for California, Harris, if she wins, would become the first female president of the country and only the second person of color as president.
Republican former president Donald Trump easily won his party's third consecutive nomination. His campaign has been interrupted on occasion by criminal and civil trials, which he used to claim his political rivals have weaponized governmental machinations against him.
Early voting totals have skyrocketed across the country, as immigration and abortion have driven voters to the polls.
The campaign will come to a head Tuesday, Nov. 5, though the winner may not be clear for days afterward.
