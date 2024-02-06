What issues do you think are the most important to the county?

Asmus: The issues that I think are the most important to the county are allocating the tax money wisely, training programs and pay incentives for the county employees, annual infrastructure/ equipment inspections, a grant writer and more public transparency. To sum this all into one, I believe in paying what an employee is worth, not what they say they are worth. When an employee feels compensated, they tend to produce more. I feel like we need to enforce a higher code or “standard,” to say, to keep our county in the best shape we can. Your employees are your greatest asset.

Glastetter: The issues most important to the county are keeping a balanced and efficient budget, proper and timely repairs of roadways, keeping existing business and bringing in new businesses to the county, utilizing potential grants to provide adequate staffing and volunteering for our law enforcement, fire departments and medical departments and lastly is greater community involvement.

Graviett: I think some of the most important issues to the county are our roads, bridges, having proper water drainage during extensive rain falls and ditch clearing which would help with the drainage. Again, all this would have to prioritized by immediate need all the way down to what we would like to see accomplished. We must always put the greater good of the county as a whole and not look to just one section.

Hinkebein: Other important issues necessary for the successful operation of our county are emergency services (law enforcement, ambulance services, fire departments). It is likely that every Scott County resident will use one of our emergency services at some point in time. Our emergency services must be properly staffed and funded for the safety of our residents. By retaining, employing and supporting our workforce and emergency services, we will continue to be on a path toward a successful county operation that can attract new businesses, new residents and homes and new sources of income.

Minner: As stated before, our budget needs to be addressed, but others include repairs to many county roads and bridges. We have county roads that are neglected and are in terrible shape. Certain bridges that are near being condemned by the state. Next is our courthouse; it is in dire need of some major repairs, and with the solar panel farms coming into our county, we need to implement regulations and rules to ensure our residents our safe and aware of the harm they can bring.

If elected, what are your goals?

Asmus: If elected, I want to produce a long-term agenda for Scott County. Something that we can lay out and show the public what we are working toward for an end goal. In my business, I know the current condition of all my equipment and share a personal relationship with all my employees and contractors. That is the way I would conduct business for the county. We are always having major unexpected expenses occur just because we do not know the current condition of everything that lies in the county. Until this problem is fixed, I feel that we will always be working from behind.

Glastetter: If elected, my plans would be to dissect the budget looking for inefficiencies or needs for reallocations, lobby to keep businesses in Scott County and bring new business to the county, work with our local volunteer fire departments to obtain grants or other means of funding to increase staffing and improve response times, make sure our county workforce has the necessary means and training to efficiently perform their duties, and also to help clean up our communities so that the citizens of Scott County can be proud of the towns and cities that we live in.

Graviett: My goals if elected will be for road and bridge integrity. Fixing roads and bridges in priority order, updates to the courthouse, looking into more grants and utilizing those grant monies to help make improvements that might otherwise be put lower on the priority list.

Hinkebein: My goals are to use a common-sense approach to budgeting and spending for the county, prioritize emergency services, and improve county roads, bridges and facilities. Additional goals are to retain, employ and support the county workforce, establish a positive working relationship with all county offices and seek new businesses, residents and homes and sources of income for the current and future needs of our county.

Minner: The No. 1 goal is to let the county residents know that I work for them. They can come to me with any problem and I will address it with the other commissioners to find a solution. Next, we have to fix our budget. Without a maintained budge,t the county doesn’t run. I’d like to help encourage residents to shop local in Scott county to keep our tax dollars local.

Why should the voters pick you (experience or other)?

Asmus: I believe that voters should pick me for several reasons. For one, I am the youngest candidate in the race. My decisions will be based on current generations, but most importantly, the future generations to come. I am the most qualified for the job, due to the nature of my business and endeavors. Daily, I build roads, bridges and ditches, all while maintaining a large budget. I started my business on $2,500 and have made it into the business it is today by hard work and a destination of where I knew I wanted to be. I would do the same for this county. I want this position because I am very open-minded to new ideas and want to bring some of my current ideas and business practices to the county. I want you to invest in me to build a long-term plan for Scott County that future generations can enjoy.

Glastetter: I believe that I would be a great choice for the Second District Commissioner due to my years of experience in business management overseeing the safety and efficiency of large numbers of employees and overseeing multiple departments with multimillion-dollar budgets, along with running a successful small business for 16 years and counting. I believe myself to be a man of strong morals, great work ethics and loyalty. Efficiency, critical thinking and decision-making are among my strong suits, and that is why I believe I would be a great asset to the current Presiding Commissioner, Mr. Danny Tetley and to the citizens of Scott County.

Graviett: I think the votes should pick me because with being retired, I will have the necessary time to dedicate to the county by going to all the meetings and being available to the residents of Scott County District Two. I will also be immediately available for any emergencies that could arise within the county.

Hinkebein: I have worked for and worked with many Scott County residents as owner and operator of Hinkebein Construction for 40 years. I will apply my business experience and knowledge of the county to ensure its successful operation. I am committed to focusing on the current and future needs and interest of Scott County residents. My qualifications/experience includes: operating a successful construction company, negotiating contracts and bids, estimating construction costs, processing billing and payroll, monitoring project phases and deadlines, and working alongside employees. My business experience will be an asset in my role to develop a county budget and administer county government services. I will listen, represent and act as your second district Scott County Commissioner.

Minner: I would appreciate any votes for me and I feel like I would be a perfect candidate for the county. Since I’ve been farming for 50 years, I know how to maintain a budget and keep a business going. I want to make sure that our taxes aren’t raised, but that we are allocated all funds in the appropriate places. I have the experience this job needs. I will take every challenge head-on and I won’t cut corners. I want to be a voice for the citizens for Scott County, and if there’s any problems, I want to know about them, so I can work on getting them handled.