Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers

Vote totals updated as of 8:45 p.m.:
Crystal Quade: 192,290 votes
Mike Kehoe: 189,596 votes
Bill Slantz: 3,641 votes
Paul Lehman: 2,183 votes
Dave Wasinger: 109,057 votes
Richard Brown: 86,400 votes
Ken Iverson: 3,287 votes
Danielle (Dani) Elliott: 3,224 votes
Denny Hoskins: 121,558 votes
Barbara Phifer: 87,684 votes
Carl Herman Freese: 2,586 votes
Jerome Bauer: 1,467 votes
Vivek Malek: 104,109 votes
Mark Osmack: 83,765 votes
John A. Hartwig Jr.: 4,397 votes
Reagan Haase: 1,922 votes
Andrew Bailey: 107,145 votes
Elad Jonathan Gross: 83,549 votes
Ryan L. Munro: 3,529 votes
