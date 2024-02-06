All sections
NewsNovember 6, 2024

Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers

Follow along with updated vote totals from around the state for the state's constitutional offices, including governor and treasurer.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian 

Vote totals updated as of 8:45 p.m.:

Governor

Crystal Quade: 192,290 votes

Mike Kehoe: 189,596 votes

Bill Slantz: 3,641 votes

Paul Lehman: 2,183 votes

Lieutenant Governor

Dave Wasinger: 109,057 votes

Richard Brown: 86,400 votes

Ken Iverson: 3,287 votes

Danielle (Dani) Elliott: 3,224 votes

Secretary of State

Denny Hoskins: 121,558 votes

Barbara Phifer: 87,684 votes

Carl Herman Freese: 2,586 votes

Jerome Bauer: 1,467 votes

State Treasurer

Vivek Malek: 104,109 votes

Mark Osmack: 83,765 votes

John A. Hartwig Jr.: 4,397 votes

Reagan Haase: 1,922 votes

Attorney General

Andrew Bailey: 107,145 votes

Elad Jonathan Gross: 83,549 votes

Ryan L. Munro: 3,529 votes

Elections
