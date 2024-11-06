Vote totals updated as of 8:50 p.m.
Yes: 1,232
No: 1,637
Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 305,256
Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 283,407
Chase Oliver/Mike Ter Matt: 4,002
Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 2,601
Josh Hawley: 269,478
Lucas Kunce: 284,365
W.C. Young: 5,275
Jared Young: 3,737
Nathan Kline: 3,025
Jason Smith: 23,996
Randi McCallian: 4,104
Jake Dawson: 606
John Voss: Not yet reported.
J. Michael Davis: Not yet reported.
Greg Tlapek: Not yet reported.
