NewsNovember 6, 2024

Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices

Vote totals from Cape Girardeau and beyond on a local water rate increase measure and Missouri voting for president, U.S. Senator and 8th District U.S. representative

Voters walk into Cape Girardeau City Hall to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 5. They will determine numerous amendments and issues alongside choosing political officeholders.
Voters walk into Cape Girardeau City Hall to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 5. They will determine numerous amendments and issues alongside choosing political officeholders.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Vote totals updated as of 8:50 p.m.

Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase proposal

Yes: 1,232

No: 1,637

U.S. president (Missouri)

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 305,256

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 283,407

Chase Oliver/Mike Ter Matt: 4,002

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 2,601

U.S. Senate (Missouri)

Josh Hawley: 269,478

Lucas Kunce: 284,365

W.C. Young: 5,275

Jared Young: 3,737

Nathan Kline: 3,025

U.S. House of Representatives, 8th District (Missouri)

Jason Smith: 23,996

Randi McCallian: 4,104

Jake Dawson: 606

Missouri House District 147:

John Voss: Not yet reported.

J. Michael Davis: Not yet reported.

Greg Tlapek: Not yet reported.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

