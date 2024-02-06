With the November general election quickly approaching, here’s what Cape Girardeau County voters need to know.

The final day to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 9. Voters can register online on the Secretary of State’s website, at their county clerk’s office or by printing a voter registration form, filling it out and mailing it to their local election office.

Absentee voting (with a lawful excuse) began Sept. 24, while no excuse, in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22, at three locations in Cape Girardeau County. Voters can fill out an absentee ballot at:

• Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, 1 Barton Square, Ste. 301, in Jackson. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday through Friday, Nov. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. This location will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day.

• Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s satellite office at 2311 Bloomfield St., Ste. 102, in Cape Girardeau. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 11.

• Heritage Square Plaza (near Hardee’s), 2129 William St. in Cape Girardeau. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Nov. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. This location will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. countywide Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters must bring one form of photo identification from the following list:

• A nonexpired driver's or non-driver's license.