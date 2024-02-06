Two Jackson Public Schools educators and Southeast Missouri State University alums were recognized as Outstanding Beginning Teachers by the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (MACTE).
Alyssa Ramsey, a fourth grade teacher at South Elementary School, and Briana Gadberry, a communications arts teacher at Jackson Junior High School, received the award which honors teachers in their first two years who “demonstrate excellence in the classroom and a commitment to student success.”
Recipients received a commemorative award packet with a banner to display in their classroom or school.
According to a news release from SEMO, Ramsey was praised for her reliability, innovative teaching methods and dedication to students.
“Alyssa’s conscientious approach to teaching ensures that every student receives the attention and support they need to thrive,” Janelle Pope, associate superintendent at Jackson Schools, said in the release. “Her dedication to her students' well-being and academic success is unwavering, creating a nurturing and inclusive classroom environment where everyone feels valued and encouraged to excel.”
Gadberry was recognized for her enthusiasm and commitment to student learning.
“Ms. Gadberry embodies the motivation, desire to learn and excitement that every new teacher should have,” Pope said. “She is dedicated to understanding and addressing the unique needs of each student when designing her lessons.”
