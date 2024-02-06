Two Jackson Public Schools educators and Southeast Missouri State University alums were recognized as Outstanding Beginning Teachers by the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (MACTE).

Alyssa Ramsey, a fourth grade teacher at South Elementary School, and Briana Gadberry, a communications arts teacher at Jackson Junior High School, received the award which honors teachers in their first two years who “demonstrate excellence in the classroom and a commitment to student success.”

Recipients received a commemorative award packet with a banner to display in their classroom or school.