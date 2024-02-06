Two Cape Central students excel in PSAT, earn national recognition

Two Cape Central High School students were recently recognized in the top 3.8% of the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) scorers nationwide.

Seniors Caitlin Hill and Luca Sosa were named Commended Students, a designation reserved for approximately 34,000 of the test's high scorers, by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. (NMSC). According to the NMSC website, Commended Students are selected "on the basis of a nationally applied Selection Index qualifying score that may vary from year to year." Approximately 1.3 million students were entered into the competition.

As Commended Students, Hill and Sosa were honored with Letters of Commendation from NMSC. While Commended Students don't continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some can be candidates for other scholarships offered by corporate sponsors.

Hill, who is originally from Oklahoma but moved to Cape Girardeau with her family when she was 3 years old, serves as the president of the Theater Troupe and will perform in the school's upcoming production of "Miss Holmes" — which tells the story of Sherlock Holmes but the main characters are played by women instead of men. She is also a member of the National Honors Society and Beta Club, plays clarinet in the marching band and her art — titled "America's Future" — will be featured on the fall cover of Show Me Art Magazine.

Hill plans to attend a four-year university for art or creative writing, as she has ambitions of becoming an author. Currently, Truman State University in Kirksville is her top option, but she has not decided where she wants to go to school

"Truman State University is probably the most selective public university," said Hill, who wants to stay in Missouri for her college education. "It's public, so it's not super selective, but they probably have an average ACT of like, 25 or 28. But I'm also applying to Washington University, and their average ACT score is, like a 32. It's kind of insane."

Originally from Argentina, Sosa moved to Cape Girardeau with his family "roughly five years ago." He is the president of Cape Central's Dungeons and Dragons Club, is a certified ServSafe Food Handler and will receive ServSafe Manager Certification by the end of the year.

Sosa hopes to open a restaurant after graduating from college with a management or business degree.