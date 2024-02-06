Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of month

Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Craft, Gifts and Collectibles Show will take place across three days at the end of November.
Proceeds from the 28th annual event will benefit the school’s performing and visual arts programs. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Admission is $4 per person Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, and free Nov. 24. For more information, contact Deana Pecord at (573) 335-6772, Ext. 613, or email semocraftshow@gmail.com.
