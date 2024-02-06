All sections
EducationNovember 4, 2024

Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of month

Join Notre Dame's Craft, Gifts and Collectibles Show to be Nov. 22 through 24. Support arts programs while shopping unique items. Admission is $4 Friday through Saturday, free Sunday.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Craft, Gifts and Collectibles Show will take place across three days at the end of November.

Proceeds from the 28th annual event will benefit the school’s performing and visual arts programs. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

Admission is $4 per person Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, and free Nov. 24. For more information, contact Deana Pecord at (573) 335-6772, Ext. 613, or email semocraftshow@gmail.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

