Submitted: Presidential election at Guardian Angel School

Since 2024 was the year for presidential elections, Guardian Angel School followed suit by having a mock election for a new president at the school. A debate was held on Wednesday, October 23 in the gym between the presidential candidates, Elaina Hahn & Cora Houchins.

Elaina's party was called "Teal Turtles" and her vice-presidential running mate was Ashtyn Pobst. Her party's slogan was "Don't Blow It, Vote Elaina" and they handed out small bottles of bubbles to each student and staff. Her party values were generosity and faithfulness.

Cora's party was called "Under the Sea Party" and her vice presidential running mate was Saydi Priggel. Her party's slogan was "Be a Smart Cookie-Vote for Cora" and they handed out cookies to each student & staff member. Her party values were justice and loyalty.

Each party displayed campaign boards within the school until the election was held on Tuesday, November 5. Throughout the day on the 5th, classes went to the library where the polls were located. Each student and staff had to bring their registration card to the polls, in order to vote. Each person was given a ballot and then proceeded to the voting station in order to vote for his/her choice for president/vice-president. Once their vote was cast, an "I Voted" sticker was given to the voter.

At the end of they day, Mrs. Jodi McVay counted the votes and announced that Cora Houchins and Saydi Priggel won the race at GA school.