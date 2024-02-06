All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Submitted Story
EducationNovember 19, 2024

Submitted: Presidential election at Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School held a mock presidential election, featuring candidates Elaina Hahn and Cora Houchins. After a spirited campaign and debate, Cora Houchins emerged victorious.

A presidential debate was held between Cora Houchins & Elaina Hahn at Guardian Angel School on Wednesday, October 23. Mrs. Kluesner asked the debate questions and the students listened to the candidates as they answered the debate questions.
A presidential debate was held between Cora Houchins & Elaina Hahn at Guardian Angel School on Wednesday, October 23. Mrs. Kluesner asked the debate questions and the students listened to the candidates as they answered the debate questions.Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Elaina Hahn, presidential candidate for "Teal Turtles", gives her answer to the debate question as Ashtyn Pobst, her vice presidential running mate stands by her.
Elaina Hahn, presidential candidate for "Teal Turtles", gives her answer to the debate question as Ashtyn Pobst, her vice presidential running mate stands by her.Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Cora Houchins, presidential candidate for the "Under the Sea Party" answers the debate question as her vice-presidential running mate, Saydi Priggel, stands by.
Cora Houchins, presidential candidate for the "Under the Sea Party" answers the debate question as her vice-presidential running mate, Saydi Priggel, stands by.Submitted by Debbie Gaines
This is the party platform for "Teal Turtles".
This is the party platform for "Teal Turtles".Submitted by Debbie Gaines
This is the party platform for "Under the Sea Party".
This is the party platform for "Under the Sea Party".Submitted by Debbie Gaines

Since 2024 was the year for presidential elections, Guardian Angel School followed suit by having a mock election for a new president at the school. A debate was held on Wednesday, October 23 in the gym between the presidential candidates, Elaina Hahn & Cora Houchins.

Elaina's party was called "Teal Turtles" and her vice-presidential running mate was Ashtyn Pobst. Her party's slogan was "Don't Blow It, Vote Elaina" and they handed out small bottles of bubbles to each student and staff. Her party values were generosity and faithfulness.

Cora's party was called "Under the Sea Party" and her vice presidential running mate was Saydi Priggel. Her party's slogan was "Be a Smart Cookie-Vote for Cora" and they handed out cookies to each student & staff member. Her party values were justice and loyalty.

Each party displayed campaign boards within the school until the election was held on Tuesday, November 5. Throughout the day on the 5th, classes went to the library where the polls were located. Each student and staff had to bring their registration card to the polls, in order to vote. Each person was given a ballot and then proceeded to the voting station in order to vote for his/her choice for president/vice-president. Once their vote was cast, an "I Voted" sticker was given to the voter.

At the end of they day, Mrs. Jodi McVay counted the votes and announced that Cora Houchins and Saydi Priggel won the race at GA school.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Oak Ridge School District marks 150 years with festivities and a look back at its legacy
EducationNov. 12
Oak Ridge School District marks 150 years with festivities and a look back at its legacy
SEMO's Educators Advantage program grows with new district collaborations
EducationNov. 7
SEMO's Educators Advantage program grows with new district collaborations
Perry County offers free substitute teacher certification courses
EducationNov. 4
Perry County offers free substitute teacher certification courses
Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of month
EducationNov. 4
Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of month
Cape Central embraces leadership with new Chick-fil-A partnership
EducationOct. 31
Cape Central embraces leadership with new Chick-fil-A partnership
Southeast Missouri State announces Zaki Ali as 2025 MLK Celebration Dinner keynote speaker
EducationOct. 31
Southeast Missouri State announces Zaki Ali as 2025 MLK Celebration Dinner keynote speaker
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
EducationOct. 30
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
EducationOct. 29
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy