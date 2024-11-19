All sections
Submitted Story
EducationNovember 19, 2024

Submitted: November house games at Guardian Angel School in Oran

Guardian Angel School's November house games featured Thanksgiving-themed challenges, with St. Michael emerging victorious. Intense competitions included "The Goblet Gobble" and "Shake Your Tail Feathers".

Michael Weathers, Kallon Graviett, & Peyton Dirnberger of St. Michael's house work at emptying out their box filled with balls. Other St. Michael members run around picking up the loose balls. The students in St. Michael's house that are pictured are Laynie Priggel, Fisher Gadberry, and Berkley Dennis.
Michael Weathers, Kallon Graviett, & Peyton Dirnberger of St. Michael's house work at emptying out their box filled with balls. Other St. Michael members run around picking up the loose balls. The students in St. Michael's house that are pictured are Laynie Priggel, Fisher Gadberry, and Berkley Dennis. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Berkley Dennis of St. Michael's house gets a ping pong ball in position in preparation to run it to the cup to drop it in. Paxton Urhahn, Jameson Levan and Lane Seyer cheer her on to success.
Berkley Dennis of St. Michael's house gets a ping pong ball in position in preparation to run it to the cup to drop it in. Paxton Urhahn, Jameson Levan and Lane Seyer cheer her on to success. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
St. Gabriel's team is lined up and ready to throw a ping pong ball at the sticky bread. Pictured are Veronica Seyer, Kase King, Brooks Curry, and Elizabeth David.
St. Gabriel's team is lined up and ready to throw a ping pong ball at the sticky bread. Pictured are Veronica Seyer, Kase King, Brooks Curry, and Elizabeth David. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Tucker Hahn of St. Raphael's house gets in position to bounce a ping pong ball onto a peanut butter covered bread. Mae Roper, Ashtyn Pobst, and Harper Gadberry watch on.
Tucker Hahn of St. Raphael's house gets in position to bounce a ping pong ball onto a peanut butter covered bread. Mae Roper, Ashtyn Pobst, and Harper Gadberry watch on. Submitted by Debbie Gaines

The house games for November for the archangel houses were on the theme of Thanksgiving and turkeys. The competition between the houses was intense as each house tried to win and earn the most house points.

Four games were to be played, but one of the games was taking too long, so one game had to be removed from the line up.

The first game played was "The Goblet Gobble". Four players per team had to carry a ping pong ball, using only their chin and neck, from one table to a cup on a table on the opposite side. This was done one player on a team at a time. When all four balls were moved, that team was done. St. Michael won this one with St. Raphael in second and St. Gabriel winning third place.

The next game was "Sticky Situation". This is the game that took up lots of time. Five players per team, one at a time, had to bounce a ping pong ball off the floor and onto a piece of peanut butter covered bread that was 10 feet away. It was supposed to be that each player had to get a ball stuck, but was found more feasible to see who could even get one ball stuck. The winner of this game was St. Michael with a ball stuck. Next, St. Raphael & St. Gabriel's houses had a competition to see who could get a ball stuck next. Second place went to St. Gabriel and third to St. Raphael.

The final game was "Shake Your Tail Feathers'. Three members of a team had to shake a box filled with balls and try to get all of them shaken out through a hole. Each team was timed to see who was fastest. St. Michael won this race with St. Raphael in second and St. Gabriel in third.

The overall ranking was St. Michael in first, St. Raphael in second, and St. Gabriel in third. These awarded points will be added to their house totals to see who can be the winner for quarter 2 and get a free dress down day.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

