Submitted: March events at Guardian Angel School

March has just begun but has already had many exciting events happening.

With Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent, being on Wednesday, March 5, the word "Alleluia" was to be buried on Tuesday, March 4. The weather was calling for lots of rain to occur on Tuesday, so instead of the normal burial in front of school, Father Kelly decided to "bury" the word in church. At the end of our school Mass on Tuesday, Father Kelly and Tucker Hahn proceeded around the outer aisles of church as the congregation sang. Father Kelly carried the wooden Alleluia sign in his hands during the procession and stopped at St. Mary's altar where he placed the sign under the altar cloth. It will remain there until after Easter Sunday, when we as Catholics can once again be joyous and say "Alleluia". Until that time, the word will not be spoken during Mass.

Our next event was the selection of the winners of the Fruit of the Spirit for February-Love. On March 6, prior to our house games, everyone gathered in the gym to present the 2 awards for love. Our winners, selected by the faculty, were August Graviett (1st grade) & Case Taylor (2nd grade).

Jesus gave all of us the example of how to love each other and how to always say I love you to each other. Case Taylor often tells others that he loves them and gives them hugs. August Graviett always has a smile on his face and often tells the teachers and classmates that he loves them. They both always have a loving attitude toward others.

Once the Fruit of the Spirit winners were presented with their t-shirts and coupon books, the Archangel house games began. The theme was geared towards St. Patrick's Day.

The first game, "The Lucky Leprechaun Hunt", had house members competing to find as many items on a given list as they could in a 5 minute time period. St. Michael came in first, followed by St. Raphael and St. Gabriel.

"Feeling Lucky Relay" had 6 members of each house, in a relay fashion, using a spoon held in his/her mouth and not using any hands to get a Lucky Charm cereal marshmallow out of a big bowl and return it on the spoon to the teacher. Each of the 6 in a house had to get a different marshmallow shape. St. Gabriel won this race followed by St. Raphael and St. Michael.

"Shamrock Scrabble" had 3 members of each team to make as many words from the word shamrock as possible in 3 minutes. St. Michael found 22 words and won this race followed by St. Raphael and then St. Gabriel.

The last game was "Rainbow Coin Toss". Three members of each house had colored coins to throw into a pot, to see which house could get the most coins in the pot. St. Raphael succeeded in getting all of their coins in the pot while St. Michael and St. Gabriel tied for 2nd place.

When all the standings were calculated, St. Michael and St. Raphael tied for first place and St. Gabriel got third place.

As March continues on, we have March Madness to look forward to as well as Secretary, Teacher, Cook and Principal of the day on March 26. These special days were bought by parents at our annual dinner auction for their child to enjoy a day as the secretary, teacher, cook or principal.