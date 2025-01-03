Submitted: Fruit of the Spirit: Patience

Patience is a virtue that everyone wishes they would have, but not very many people have. Harper Gadberry (7th grade) and Mae Roper (2nd grade) are 2 students at Guardian Angel School in Oran that were selected for the patience that they show everyday. They were each awarded a t-shirt and a coupon book at an assembly on Friday, December 20.
Harper Gadberry shows patience and calmness towards other students, even when the other students may yell at her for helping. She keeps a soothing voice and helps whether it is appreciated or not.
Mae Roper shows patience and puts up with trouble without complaining. She often helped a substitute teacher after school without complaining and willingly organized papers and assignments for her. She also patiently helps with her 2 younger brothers.
Stay tuned to the end of January to see the next Fruit of the Spirit and who will be nominated by the staff to win the award.
