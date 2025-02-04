All sections
Submitted Story
EducationFebruary 5, 2025

Submitted: Fruit of the Spirit: Kindness

Guardian Angel School celebrated kindness by awarding students Kambrie Seabaugh and Clara Vetter for their thoughtful actions. They received t-shirts and coupon books. February's focus will be on love.

Kambrie Seabaugh in 5th grade was the first recipient of the Fruit of the Spirit, Kindness award. She shows kindness to others and would rather do things for others than herself.
The second winner of Fruit of the Spirit, kindness, was Clara Vetter, a first grade student. She is kind to her classmates and includes them in playing games whenever she is asked to join.
The staff and students of Guardian Angel School in Oran lined the halls on Monday, February 3 to hear who the winner of the January Fruit of the Spirit, Kindness, was.

Mrs. Teal Mangels spoke of the attributes of being kind and thoughtful to everyone she meets and that she care cares more of doing for others than herself. Mrs. Mangels announced that Kambrie Seabaugh, 5th grade student, was the first winner.

Next, she said that this girl was always kind to fellow classmates and included others in playing when asked to be included. This winner was Clara Vetter, 1st grade student.

Each girl was given a t-shirt and a coupon book with items such as a free dress down day or a free snack and soda. The February Fruit of the Spirit will be love, very fitting for the month of Valentine's Day.

