Submitted: Fruit of the Spirit: Kindness

The staff and students of Guardian Angel School in Oran lined the halls on Monday, February 3 to hear who the winner of the January Fruit of the Spirit, Kindness, was.

Mrs. Teal Mangels spoke of the attributes of being kind and thoughtful to everyone she meets and that she care cares more of doing for others than herself. Mrs. Mangels announced that Kambrie Seabaugh, 5th grade student, was the first winner.

Next, she said that this girl was always kind to fellow classmates and included others in playing when asked to be included. This winner was Clara Vetter, 1st grade student.

Each girl was given a t-shirt and a coupon book with items such as a free dress down day or a free snack and soda. The February Fruit of the Spirit will be love, very fitting for the month of Valentine's Day.