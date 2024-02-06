All sections
EducationFebruary 14, 2025

Submitted: 100 Days of School at Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School celebrated 100 days of school with a fun twist, as students and staff dressed up as centenarians. The school was transformed into a playful scene reminiscent of a nursing home.

Mrs. Mangels (or is that Mr. Mangels) poses with 3 of her students before school on the 100th day of school. The students looked a little frightened to be standing by her. We definitely don't discriminate against age at Guardian Angel School. Left to right are Caroline Kyle, Mrs. Teal Mangels, Berkley Dennis & Caroline Eskew.
These students sure have been in Pre-K4 for a very long time. Left to right are 100 year old Tenley Glastetter, Hudson Seyer and Scarlett Crumley.
Are these 3rd and 4th grade students about to have a race down the hall with their canes and walkers? Just participating in the 100 year old walk down the hallway. Left to right are Laynie Priggel, Kinsley Dunivan and Maverick Seabaugh.
What a group of elderly men we have in the 2nd grade classroom! Left to right are Jameson Levan, Case Taylor, Gibson Curry, Michael Weathers, Brooks Curry, Fisher Gadberry, Victor Woods, Lucas Luttrull, Tennyson VanGennip, Trase Webb and Lane Seyer.
These 5th, 6th, and 7th grade girls came dressed for the part on the 100th day of school at Guardian Angel School. Left to right in front are Chloe Caudle, Kambrie Seabaugh, & Elizabeth David. Behind them are Cora Houchins, Saydi Priggel, & Harper Gadberry.
Guardian Angel School in Oran celebrated going to school for 100 days on Friday, February 7. Students and staff could dress like what they thought a 100 year old would dress and act like.

Anyone entering Guardian Angel School that day, would have thought they had entered a nursing home instead of a school. Over 1/3 of the student population had dressed elderly.

In Pre-K3, Carter Hulshof dressed as an old farmer. Three students in Pre-K4 participated. Tenley Glastetter & Scarlett Crumley were elderly women with buns on the head, pearls and long necklaces around the neck and carrying big purses. Hudson Seyer was an old man with a cane, suspenders, a bow tie, hat, and glasses.

Kindergarten class had 2 participants. Tate Webb had suspenders, a cane, and glasses and Kallon Graviett had suspenders. At Guardian Angel School, we do not discriminate against age. The 1st grade teacher, Mrs. Teal Mangels, was an old man. She had to take the mask off in class to keep from scaring her students. Two students in her class also dressed up. August Graviett wore his pajamas as if he was lounging around the house all day. Clara Vetter wore her pearls, bun in her gray hair, carried a big purse and used a cane.

Every boy in 2nd grade dressed for the occasion. There was gray hair and moustaches, glasses, hats, canes, bow and regular ties, a coffee cup, flannel shirts, argyle sweaters, and suspenders galore. The participants were Jameson Levan, Case Taylor, Gibson Curry, Michael Weathers, Brooks Curry, Fisher Gadberry, Victor Woods, Lucas Luttrull, Tennyson VanGennip, Trase Webb, and Lane Seyer.

The 3rd and 4th grades had an elderly lady with gray hair and curlers, glasses, pearl necklace, sweater, nightgown, and a cane. This was Kinsley Dunivan. Maverick Seabaugh & Laynie Priggel each used walkers to get around.

In 5th, 6th, & 7th grades, six girls dressed as elderly women. There was gray hair, glasses, walkers, canes, big purses, PJ and face mask, and a hunched back woman. These participants were Chloe Caudle, Cora Houchins, Kambrie Seabaugh, Saydi Priggel, Elizabeth David, and Harper Gadberry.

The students and staff that participated, had an enjoyable time dressing up. With 100 days into the school year, over half the school year is over and thoughts of spring time are on the minds of all.

