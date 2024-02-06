Submitted: 100 Days of School at Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School in Oran celebrated going to school for 100 days on Friday, February 7. Students and staff could dress like what they thought a 100 year old would dress and act like.

Anyone entering Guardian Angel School that day, would have thought they had entered a nursing home instead of a school. Over 1/3 of the student population had dressed elderly.

In Pre-K3, Carter Hulshof dressed as an old farmer. Three students in Pre-K4 participated. Tenley Glastetter & Scarlett Crumley were elderly women with buns on the head, pearls and long necklaces around the neck and carrying big purses. Hudson Seyer was an old man with a cane, suspenders, a bow tie, hat, and glasses.

Kindergarten class had 2 participants. Tate Webb had suspenders, a cane, and glasses and Kallon Graviett had suspenders. At Guardian Angel School, we do not discriminate against age. The 1st grade teacher, Mrs. Teal Mangels, was an old man. She had to take the mask off in class to keep from scaring her students. Two students in her class also dressed up. August Graviett wore his pajamas as if he was lounging around the house all day. Clara Vetter wore her pearls, bun in her gray hair, carried a big purse and used a cane.

Every boy in 2nd grade dressed for the occasion. There was gray hair and moustaches, glasses, hats, canes, bow and regular ties, a coffee cup, flannel shirts, argyle sweaters, and suspenders galore. The participants were Jameson Levan, Case Taylor, Gibson Curry, Michael Weathers, Brooks Curry, Fisher Gadberry, Victor Woods, Lucas Luttrull, Tennyson VanGennip, Trase Webb, and Lane Seyer.

The 3rd and 4th grades had an elderly lady with gray hair and curlers, glasses, pearl necklace, sweater, nightgown, and a cane. This was Kinsley Dunivan. Maverick Seabaugh & Laynie Priggel each used walkers to get around.

In 5th, 6th, & 7th grades, six girls dressed as elderly women. There was gray hair, glasses, walkers, canes, big purses, PJ and face mask, and a hunched back woman. These participants were Chloe Caudle, Cora Houchins, Kambrie Seabaugh, Saydi Priggel, Elizabeth David, and Harper Gadberry.

The students and staff that participated, had an enjoyable time dressing up. With 100 days into the school year, over half the school year is over and thoughts of spring time are on the minds of all.