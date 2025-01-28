All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationJanuary 29, 2025

Spectrum Scholars program offers $20,000 scholarships, internships for eligible college juniors

Charter Communications' Spectrum Scholars program offers $20,000 scholarships and internships to eligible college juniors majoring in fields such as CIS, finance and cybersecurity. Applications are open until April 4.

Southeast Missourian

Charter Communications Inc. is offering 15 $20,000 scholarships to college students entering their junior year throughout the United States who meet the criteria outlined in its Spectrum Scholars program.

The scholarship is split into two $10,000 payments, one for the student's junior year and one for their senior year. Additionally, students who receive the scholarship are guaranteed a 10-week paid summer internship opportunity with Spectrum. They will be provided with a "structured engagement strategy" that includes training and telecommunications industry education and will be assigned a mentor who will provide guidance throughout the program.

To qualify, students must be a "rising college junior" graduating with a bachelor's degree in either May or August 2027, demonstrate financial need, explore summer internship opportunities with Spectrum, have a minimum GPA of 3.0, be authorized to work in the U.S. without restrictions or need for sponsorship, participate and complete all program-related activities and reside within 50 miles of a Charter corporate office — located in Stamford, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina: St. Louis; Denver; and Austin, Texas. Students must also major in one of the following areas: Accounting, advertisement sales, business administration, computer information systems (CIS), computer science, cybersecurity, finance, information technology, legal, management information systems (MIS) or statistics.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

To apply, students must provide their 2025-26 FAFSA form, 2025-26 financial aid letter and college transcript. They will also be required to submit a written essay and record a video introduction.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, April 4.

More information and an application may be found here.

Story Tags
Education
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationJan. 28
Cape school board votes to adjust pay scales to align with n...
EducationJan. 28
SEMO's athletic training master's program earns five-year ac...
Southeast Missouri State UniversityJan. 25
Tremendous second half sends SEMO men's squad past Western I...
Southeast Missouri State UniversityJan. 25
Redhawks women's basketball slump continues, dominated in Ma...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt
Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
Honor roll: Guardian Angel School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Guardian Angel School
Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
EducationJan. 25
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
EducationJan. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy