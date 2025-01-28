Charter Communications Inc. is offering 15 $20,000 scholarships to college students entering their junior year throughout the United States who meet the criteria outlined in its Spectrum Scholars program.

The scholarship is split into two $10,000 payments, one for the student's junior year and one for their senior year. Additionally, students who receive the scholarship are guaranteed a 10-week paid summer internship opportunity with Spectrum. They will be provided with a "structured engagement strategy" that includes training and telecommunications industry education and will be assigned a mentor who will provide guidance throughout the program.

To qualify, students must be a "rising college junior" graduating with a bachelor's degree in either May or August 2027, demonstrate financial need, explore summer internship opportunities with Spectrum, have a minimum GPA of 3.0, be authorized to work in the U.S. without restrictions or need for sponsorship, participate and complete all program-related activities and reside within 50 miles of a Charter corporate office — located in Stamford, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina: St. Louis; Denver; and Austin, Texas. Students must also major in one of the following areas: Accounting, advertisement sales, business administration, computer information systems (CIS), computer science, cybersecurity, finance, information technology, legal, management information systems (MIS) or statistics.