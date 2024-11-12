All sections
EducationNovember 12, 2024

Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper shines with eight national awards

Southeast Missouri State's student newspaper, the Arrow, clinched eight national awards at the National College Media Convention, showcasing excellence across digital, audio, video and print media.

Southeast Missourian
Representatives of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student newspaper, with their awards at the Fall National College Media Convention in New Orleans. Back row, from left, Department of Mass Media chair Tamara Buck, Lily Niebrugge, Blake Schowalter, Andon Christian. Front row, from left, Wesley Perez Vidal, Kora Siebert, Olivia Ketcherside, mass media professor Emrakeb Woldearegay.
Representatives of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student newspaper, with their awards at the Fall National College Media Convention in New Orleans. Back row, from left, Department of Mass Media chair Tamara Buck, Lily Niebrugge, Blake Schowalter, Andon Christian. Front row, from left, Wesley Perez Vidal, Kora Siebert, Olivia Ketcherside, mass media professor Emrakeb Woldearegay.Arrow staff

Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, the Arrow, received eight national awards at the Fall National College Media Convention in New Orleans last week.

Six mass media students — Andon Christian, Olivia Ketcherside, Lily Niebrugge, Blake Schowalter, Kora Siebert and Wesley Perez Vidal — traveled to the event with Department of Mass Media chair Tamara Buck, where they were recognized across a variety of mediums, including written, video and audio, print and online.

“What’s most exciting to me is the variety of awards we received,” Buck said in a news release from SEMO. “Our students were recognized for producing quality content in digital, audio, video and print, covering everything from breaking news to sports, opinion and entertainment. This truly reflects the breadth of training we provide and the many opportunities students have to hone their craft.”

In addition to the Arrow's awards, its coverage of the Nov. 5 election stood out at the convention.

Buck, Niebrugge, Siebert and Ketcherside also participated in a peer-reviewed panel that explored how the Arrow has incorporated artificial intelligence into its content management system to aid in the students' work.

During the closing ceremony, Buck was presented with a Presidential Citation for Partnership, which recognizes people and institutions that demonstrate "exceptional collaboration in advancing student media." Buck also began a yearlong term as treasurer of the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) at the convention.

CMA Pinnacle Awards

First place

Emma Kratky — reporting, best breaking news coverage of diversity

Second place

Beto Diez, Jeffery Long and Blake Schowalter — video/audio, best video sportscast

Honorable mention

Pat Buck and Hunter Caldwell — video/audio, best video entertainment program

Matt Cagle — sports, best investigative sports story

ACP Best of Show, Division II

Second place

Arrow staff and MC429 class — newspaper/newsmagazine (four-year campus)

Eighth place

Arrow staff — website

Ninth place

Pat Buck — broadcast news program: monday minute

ACP Pacemaker Awards

Honorable mention

Zach Huffman, Ben Schicker and Kora Siebert — broadcast commentary: Arrow on the Air

