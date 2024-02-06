All sections
EducationNovember 12, 2024

Southeast Missouri State University completes HLC assurance review

Southeast Missouri State University has successfully completed its HLC assurance review, a crucial step in maintaining accreditation, which is vital for federal aid access and credit transfers.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas speaks during the university's spring 2022 commencement.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas speaks during the university’s spring 2022 commencement. Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University recently completed its assurance review from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) as part of its ongoing effort to remain accredited.

The HLC's assurance review is the midpoint evaluation of an institution's performance to ensure it meets accreditation criteria. The review involved a "comprehensive self-study" administered remotely by a "team of peer evaluators."

The university keeps a dedicated accreditation committee of executive staff, faculty, professional and clerical staff and other leaders on campus to work through the process. Additionally, the university maintains a subcommittee dedicated to developing the review's assurance argument.

“Accreditation is critical for our operations and the support of our students,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release from the university. “Institutional accreditation is required for SEMO to be able to award federal Title IV financial aid, which many of our students depend upon to pursue their education. Additionally, accreditation ensures easier transfer of credits between schools. Many universities, including SEMO, will not accept transfer credit from colleges and universities that are not institutionally or regionally accredited. Remaining diligent with all parts of accreditation, including this review, is of the utmost importance.”

SEMO had its reaccreditation reaffirmed in 2019 and its next reaffirmation is scheduled for the 2029-30 academic year. The university is currently working on defining the focus of its upcoming quality initiative, an "innovative or strategic improvement project" that is part of the HLC's Open Pathway toward reaccreditation, which it hopes to have defined within the next year.

