The committee has recommended the Board of Governors invite Brad Hodson, current executive vice president at Missouri Southern State University, to campus and name him President Designee.

The PSAC has invited Hodson to campus on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for two open forums and “other opportunities for him to visit with individuals inside and outside the university.” The forums will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. at Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall.