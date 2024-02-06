All sections
EducationFebruary 5, 2025

Southeast Missouri State University announces sole finalist for president role

Southeast Missouri State University's Presidential Search Advisory Committee has chosen Brad Hodson as the sole finalist for its next president, following Carlos Vargas. Hodson, from Missouri Southern State University, will visit campus on Feb. 12.

Southeast Missourian
Brad Hodson
Brad Hodson

Southeast Missouri State University’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee (PSAC) announced it has unanimously chosen a sole finalist to replace Carlos Vargas as university president in an email to faculty and students on Wednesday.

The committee has recommended the Board of Governors invite Brad Hodson, current executive vice president at Missouri Southern State University, to campus and name him President Designee.

The PSAC has invited Hodson to campus on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for two open forums and “other opportunities for him to visit with individuals inside and outside the university.” The forums will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. at Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

