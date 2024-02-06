The approved adjustments include a 3.4% average increase in room rates and a 3% average increase in board rates. According to a news release from SEMO, the increases account for "inflationary pressures on Residence Life operations, debt service obligations, facility maintenance projects, and increased food and labor costs."

"The university remains committed to providing students with safe, comfortable, and well-maintained living and dining options while also balancing the financial realities of rising costs," Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, said in the release. "Even with this adjustment, our room and board rates remain competitive, and we continue to prioritize affordability and value for our students."