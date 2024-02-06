All sections
EducationFebruary 28, 2025

Southeast Missouri State University announces room, board rate hike for 2025-26

Southeast Missouri State University will raise room and board rates by an average of 3.3% for the 2025-26 academic year, citing inflation and rising costs in maintenance and food services.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors announced Friday, Feb. 28, an 3.3% average in room and board rates for the 2025-26 academic year.
Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors announced Friday, Feb. 28, an 3.3% average in room and board rates for the 2025-26 academic year.

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors approved a 3.3% average increase in room and board rates for the 2025-26 academic year Friday, Feb. 28.

The approved adjustments include a 3.4% average increase in room rates and a 3% average increase in board rates. According to a news release from SEMO, the increases account for "inflationary pressures on Residence Life operations, debt service obligations, facility maintenance projects, and increased food and labor costs."

"The university remains committed to providing students with safe, comfortable, and well-maintained living and dining options while also balancing the financial realities of rising costs," Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, said in the release. "Even with this adjustment, our room and board rates remain competitive, and we continue to prioritize affordability and value for our students."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

