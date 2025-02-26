Through the seventh week of a 14-week embedded Capture the Flag (eCTF) competition, Southeast Missouri State University’s capstone cybersecurity class is ranked in the top 10 globally.

According to a news release from SEMO, the competition is organized by cybersecurity powerhouse MITRE and includes teams from 116 institutions worldwide.

An eCTF competition requires its teams to complete “hidden security tasks” and “protect their own solutions while attacking those of their competitors.” Each institution is tasked with developing and testing cybersecurity solutions related to Internet of Things (IoT) devices — which include smart home technology and industrial automation — and aligns with associate professor of Computer Science George Li’s research in IoT.

“Students approached me about competing, and I believed they could win,” Li said in the release. “Their preparation over the winter and hands-on experience with IoT devices has been instrumental in their success.”