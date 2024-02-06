All sections
EducationFebruary 26, 2025

Southeast Missouri State students join governor's forum to build leadership skills

Four student leaders from Southeast Missouri State attended the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum, focusing on self-reflection and leadership skills, alongside peers from various colleges.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University students Sarah Chapman, Dustin Roberts and Connor Warnke with Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, second from left, during the annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum in Jefferson City.
Southeast Missouri State University students Sarah Chapman, Dustin Roberts and Connor Warnke with Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, second from left, during the annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum in Jefferson City.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Four Southeast Missouri State University student leaders attended the annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum in Jefferson City over the weekend.

SEMO students Sarah Chapman, Dustin Robers, Connor Warnke and Stella Wright were among 80 students nominated to represent their colleges at the forum, which ran from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16 at the Missouri State Capitol.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe welcomed students for a weekend focused on “self-reflection, relationship-building, and learning from experienced leaders across various fields.”

The event was established in 1988 under former governor and United States Attorney General John Ashcroft and “continues to shape future leaders by emphasizing humility, service and strong moral character,” according to a news release from the university.

For more information on the forum, making a nomination and other events, visit www.missourigslf.com, call (573) 691-7572 or email jaclyn@mogslf.org.

