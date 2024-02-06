Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe welcomed students for a weekend focused on “self-reflection, relationship-building, and learning from experienced leaders across various fields.”

The event was established in 1988 under former governor and United States Attorney General John Ashcroft and “continues to shape future leaders by emphasizing humility, service and strong moral character,” according to a news release from the university.

For more information on the forum, making a nomination and other events, visit www.missourigslf.com, call (573) 691-7572 or email jaclyn@mogslf.org.