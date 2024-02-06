Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday, Oct. 28, that Zaki Ali will be the keynote speaker for the 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.

The theme for the Thursday, Jan. 23, MLK dinner is “Against All Odds, Through Courage and Resilience”.

Ali, a 1987 SEMO graduate, struggled in his early academic career. He was placed in special education classes and scored a seven out of 36 on the ACT before he was found to be dyslexic. After his diagnosis, Ali studied at a community college in Utah before transferring to SEMO.

While at SEMO, Ali played football for the then-Indians under his high school coach Bob Smith. Three years after graduating, he received a master’s in human resources from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and began his career as a pharmaceutical representative for Eli Lilly and Company.