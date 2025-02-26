Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Power of Women Expo and Luncheon will feature alumna Natissia Small, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM), as the keynote speaker.
According to a news release from the university, the Girl Scout council Small leads is one of the 10 largest in the United States and includes nearly 25,000 girls and 10,000 volunteers. During her tenure with GSEM, Small has reportedly strengthened the organization’s market position through collaboration, inclusivity and data-driven community development.
“Natissia is the perfect embodiment of the qualities we seek in our Power of Women scholarship recipients,” Amanda Lincoln, Southeast Missouri University Foundation assistant vice president of University Advancement, said in the release. “Her dedication and commitment to empowering others make her a remarkable role model for women everywhere.”
The event is intended to showcase local businesses, community groups and campus organizations and offer a platform to “connect, empower, and inspire.” The expo begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, at the Show Me Center, with the luncheon following at 11:45 a.m.
Individual tickets cost $35, table packages are available for $200 and an expo booth with two tickets is available for $300.
“From the moment the Power of Women initiative began, we’ve witnessed thousands of women coming together in solidarity,” Lincoln said. “We’ve grown together, forged meaningful relationships and created opportunities that have had a lasting impact.”
