Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Power of Women Expo and Luncheon will feature alumna Natissia Small, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM), as the keynote speaker.

According to a news release from the university, the Girl Scout council Small leads is one of the 10 largest in the United States and includes nearly 25,000 girls and 10,000 volunteers. During her tenure with GSEM, Small has reportedly strengthened the organization’s market position through collaboration, inclusivity and data-driven community development.

“Natissia is the perfect embodiment of the qualities we seek in our Power of Women scholarship recipients,” Amanda Lincoln, Southeast Missouri University Foundation assistant vice president of University Advancement, said in the release. “Her dedication and commitment to empowering others make her a remarkable role model for women everywhere.”