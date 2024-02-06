All sections
EducationJanuary 23, 2025

SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings

SEMO's online programs earn high marks in U.S. News' 2025 rankings, with standout placements in criminal justice, business and education. The university is recognized for its dedication to quality online education.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University was recognized by U.S. News 2025 for several of its online programs.
Southeast Missouri State University was recognized by U.S. News 2025 for several of its online programs. Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University's online programs recently earned national recognition after being ranked as one of U.S. News' 2025 Best Online Programs.

The university came in at No. 169 in the "Best Online Bachelor's Program" category and was listed at 91 for "Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans".

Southeast's criminal justice program was ranked 48th in the nation for "Best Online Master's in Criminal Justice Programs", which is the highest-ranking Criminal Justice program in the state, according to a news release from SEMO. The university's business programs received multiple nods from U.S. News, including ranking 104th for "Best Online Bachelor's Program in Business" and 114th for "Best Online Master's in Business Programs", a 20-place jump from 2024.

The university's education program was ranked 133rd for "Best Online Master's Program in Education".

“We are excited to see SEMO Online’s programs continue to be recognized among the best in the nation,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release. “These rankings reflect the dedication of our faculty and staff, who are committed to providing a high-quality, flexible learning experience that meets the needs of our students as well as the strategic investments we have made to grow and enhance our programs.”

More information on SEMO's online programs is available at www.semo.edu/online. For all of SEMO's rankings from U.S. News, visit www.usnews.com/education/online-education/southeast-missouri-state-university-179557/rankings.

