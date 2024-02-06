SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings

Southeast Missouri State University's online programs recently earned national recognition after being ranked as one of U.S. News' 2025 Best Online Programs.

The university came in at No. 169 in the "Best Online Bachelor's Program" category and was listed at 91 for "Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans".

Southeast's criminal justice program was ranked 48th in the nation for "Best Online Master's in Criminal Justice Programs", which is the highest-ranking Criminal Justice program in the state, according to a news release from SEMO. The university's business programs received multiple nods from U.S. News, including ranking 104th for "Best Online Bachelor's Program in Business" and 114th for "Best Online Master's in Business Programs", a 20-place jump from 2024.