EducationNovember 25, 2024

SEMO’s Educators Advantage program welcomes Scott City and Greenville schools

SEMO's Educators Advantage program expands, welcoming Scott City and Greenville schools. Faculty and staff gain tuition discounts through this new partnership.

Southeast Missourian
Scott City R-I Public Schools superintendent Lance Amick, left, shakes hands with Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas after signing a partnership agreement to join SEMO’s Educators Advantage program.
Scott City R-I Public Schools superintendent Lance Amick, left, shakes hands with Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas after signing a partnership agreement to join SEMO’s Educators Advantage program.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University
Greenville R-II Public Schools superintendent Rick Clubb, left, shakes hands with Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas after signing a partnership agreement to join SEMO’s Educators Advantage program.
Greenville R-II Public Schools superintendent Rick Clubb, left, shakes hands with Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas after signing a partnership agreement to join SEMO’s Educators Advantage program.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday, Nov. 22, that two more area school districts have joined its Educators Advantage program.

Scott City and Greenville schools are the most recent districts to partner with SEMO through the Educators Advantage program. The program provides district faculty and staff with access to academic growth and professional development opportunities.

“The Scott City School District is excited to partner with SEMO on this unique opportunity to service our school community,” Scott City superintendent Lance Amick said in a news release from the university. “We think this is a win for all parties and are grateful for this partnership.”

Through their partnership with SEMO, employees at Scott City and Greenville schools will receive a tuition discount on the university’s online undergraduate, graduate and pathways for paraprofessionals programs.

“Partnering with SEMO is an excellent opportunity for the school district,” Greenville superintendent Rick Clubb said. “The partnership will put the district on better footing to grow our teachers, administrators and other professionals. The reduced tuition rate for staff members will be a great opportunity for all staff who choose to utilize the program. I am looking forward to working with SEMO to further the success of the Greenville R-2 School District.”

Scott City and Greenville schools join Advance Bell City, Cape Girardeau, Chaffee, Gideon, Jackson and Central (Park Hills) public schools in the program.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

