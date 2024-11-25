Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday, Nov. 22, that two more area school districts have joined its Educators Advantage program.

Scott City and Greenville schools are the most recent districts to partner with SEMO through the Educators Advantage program. The program provides district faculty and staff with access to academic growth and professional development opportunities.

“The Scott City School District is excited to partner with SEMO on this unique opportunity to service our school community,” Scott City superintendent Lance Amick said in a news release from the university. “We think this is a win for all parties and are grateful for this partnership.”