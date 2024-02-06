All sections
EducationFebruary 24, 2025

SEMO's cyber defense team showcases skills, wins 12th state championship

SEMO's Cyber Defense team clinched its 12th state championship at the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, defeating 21 teams. The victory highlights their advanced training and real-world cybersecurity skills.

Southeast Missourian
SEMO's Cyber Defense team poses for a photo in the Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center in Cape Girardeau.
Photo courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Southeast Missouri State University’s Cyber Defense team defeated 21 other teams on Saturday, Feb. 15, to win its 12th state championship at the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

The competition requires students to manage and defend computer networks in a simulated business environment. According to a news release from the university, teams are evaluated on “real-world cybersecurity tasks and adversarial attacks conducted by a team of industry professionals.”

“I am so proud of each one of our team members,” Mario Garcia, director of SEMO’s Institute for Cybersecurity said in the release. “The Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center presented an optimal training center for the team and their success is a testament to the high level of training and education SEMO provides.”

Team captain Sam Brucker said Saturday’s events was “one of the best moments I have ever experienced with any team.”

“I am incredibly proud of our work this year leading up to Saturday,” Brucker said in the release. “I am thrilled to continue SEMO’s reign as Missouri CCDC champions and advance to regionals at Purdue University Northwest.”

SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Local News
Education
