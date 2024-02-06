All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationFebruary 4, 2025

SEMO's College of Business and Computing to honor former dean Alberto Dávila with memorial service

SEMO's College of Business and Computing will hold a memorial for former dean Alberto Dávila, who passed away at 69. The service is on Feb. 21 at Kem Statuary Hall, honoring his impactful legacy.

Southeast Missourian
Alberto Dávila
Alberto Dávila

Southeast Missouri State University's College of Business and Computing will hold a memorial to honor former dean Alberto Dávila, who died on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 69 years old.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Kem Statuary Hall in the Wehking Alumni Center at 926 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release from the university, Dávila was a "dedicated leader and scholar whose impact on the university and the Harrison College of Business and Computing was profound."

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Education
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO partners with Saint Francis to boost careers in allied health
EducationJan. 30
SEMO partners with Saint Francis to boost careers in allied health
Spectrum Scholars program offers $20,000 scholarships, internships for eligible college juniors
EducationJan. 29
Spectrum Scholars program offers $20,000 scholarships, internships for eligible college juniors
Cape school board votes to adjust pay scales to align with new minimum wage law
EducationJan. 28
Cape school board votes to adjust pay scales to align with new minimum wage law
SEMO's athletic training master's program earns five-year accreditation
EducationJan. 28
SEMO's athletic training master's program earns five-year accreditation
Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt
Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
Honor roll: Guardian Angel School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Guardian Angel School
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy