Southeast Missouri State University's College of Business and Computing will hold a memorial to honor former dean Alberto Dávila, who died on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 69 years old.
The service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Kem Statuary Hall in the Wehking Alumni Center at 926 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release from the university, Dávila was a "dedicated leader and scholar whose impact on the university and the Harrison College of Business and Computing was profound."
