EducationOctober 3, 2024
SEMO recognized for academic excellence and value in 2025 best colleges list
SEMO climbs U.S. News 2025 Best Colleges list, ranking 25th in Top Public Schools and 48th in Best Value Schools for the Midwest, showcasing its academic excellence and affordability.
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University was recently named to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges list.

SEMO was tied for 25th with four other schools in the Top Public Schools — Regional Universities Midwest category, and was tied with eight different schools for 82nd in the Regional Universities Midwest category. Additionally, the university was ranked 48th in the Midwest for the Best Value Schools category.

SEMO is one of approximately 1,500 schools to be recognized for their academic quality.

“I’m happy to see Southeast recognized in, and moving up the rankings,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release from the university. “This accomplishment is a testament to our dedicated faculty and staff, who work hard to provide innovative academic programs and support that enable our students to thrive.”

U.S. News analysts and editors use a wide range of data sources to calculate more than 80 Best Colleges rankings for schools that excel in value, social mobility, teaching, veterans’ needs and historically black colleges and universities. The rankings are published annually to help prospective students and their families find the best school to fit their needs.

