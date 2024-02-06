SEMO professor awarded for wolf spider research

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Biology assistant professor Lucas Kirschman received a 2021-2023 Royal Entomological Society Journal Award for his research in ecological immunology.

Kirschman was recognized for an article he published in Physiological Entomology, a Royal Entomological Society journal focused on insects and arthropods, for a study investigating how reproduction trades off with immune function in a wolf spider species that provide parental care. Kirschman's research found no trade-off between reproductive effort and immune function.

“This recognition means a lot to me personally and professionally,” Kirschman said in a news release. “Smaller study systems like this often go overlooked compared to larger, more charismatic animals.”