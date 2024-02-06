Brian Hodson spoke about himself and priorities for Southeast Missouri State University at multiple public forums Wednesday, Feb. 12, as he has been the Presidential Search Advisory Committee's sole finalist.
Two open forums were held at Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall on the university's campus to ask questions of Hodson, who is executive vice president at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, and what his priorities would be for SEMO.
Hodson said he has spent his career in higher education; around 30 years, with 19 years in two cabinet level positions. He described the university as an institution with "momentum".
Hodson also spoke to attendees about what his vision for the university would be. He said a vision for the institution is never that of one person.
"It is a collective vision that is developed through collaborative conversations with faculty, staff, students, employers, community," Hodson said. "So to ask an individual what is their vision presupposes that one person is going to make this decision. I may be responsible, if I'm lucky enough to be the next president, for executing that vision and realizing that vision working collaboratively with everybody in this room and in the region, but it's not one individual's vision."
Hodson also said he didn't want to cop out on the questions, so he did find things to focus on through research of SEMO.
He said the university has a "tremendous academic identity".
He said SEMO's mission — including computer science, cybersecurity and performing arts — is known across the state. He also commended the nursing program, teaching education and the aviation program.
"That's (academic identity) already in place, but there will be evolving opportunities over the next decade, two decades, to strengthen and enhance that academic identity, and that is an ongoing effort for everybody in this room," Hodson said.
Hodson also stressed the need for the university to grow enrollment and grow other sources of revenue. He said SEMO ranks 10 out of 13 public universities in Missouri for per full-time equivalent student funding.
"That means the state is funding by student Southeast Missouri State towards the bottom. We've got to work on that. There's a new funding formula model that's being developed and tested. We'll see how Southeast comes out of that conversation, but there's work to be done at the state level," Hodson said.
He also said part of growing enrollment is not just finding new students but retaining existing ones. He said they not only need to focus on undergraduate programs, but also graduate and specialist programs.
Hodson said whatever needs to be done to meet the needs of students going into the workforce, "We're going to do it".
