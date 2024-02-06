Brian Hodson spoke about himself and priorities for Southeast Missouri State University at multiple public forums Wednesday, Feb. 12, as he has been the Presidential Search Advisory Committee's sole finalist.

Two open forums were held at Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall on the university's campus to ask questions of Hodson, who is executive vice president at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, and what his priorities would be for SEMO.

Hodson said he has spent his career in higher education; around 30 years, with 19 years in two cabinet level positions. He described the university as an institution with "momentum".

Hodson also spoke to attendees about what his vision for the university would be. He said a vision for the institution is never that of one person.

"It is a collective vision that is developed through collaborative conversations with faculty, staff, students, employers, community," Hodson said. "So to ask an individual what is their vision presupposes that one person is going to make this decision. I may be responsible, if I'm lucky enough to be the next president, for executing that vision and realizing that vision working collaboratively with everybody in this room and in the region, but it's not one individual's vision."

Hodson also said he didn't want to cop out on the questions, so he did find things to focus on through research of SEMO.