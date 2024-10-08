After a power outage forced Southeast Missouri State University officials to cancel classes at the Cape Girardeau campus Monday, Oct. 14, officials said power had been restored as of about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
A release from the university said the main campus, River Campus and Regional Campus offices will operate regular hours Tuesday, Oct. 15.
What caused the outage?
An inquisitive raccoon.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.