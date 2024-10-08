All sections
EducationOctober 14, 2024

Inquisitive raccoon zaps SEMO grid; power restored; classes to resume Tuesday

SEMO restores power after outage; classes to resume Tuesday. Main, River, and Regional campuses to operate normally. Cause of the outage remains unknown.

story image illustation

After a power outage forced Southeast Missouri State University officials to cancel classes at the Cape Girardeau campus Monday, Oct. 14, officials said power had been restored as of about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

A release from the university said the main campus, River Campus and Regional Campus offices will operate regular hours Tuesday, Oct. 15.

What caused the outage?

An inquisitive raccoon.

