EducationSeptember 24, 2024
SEMO earns national recognition for student value and success
SEMO earns national acclaim as one of 2025's Best Colleges in the U.S., recognized for its student value by the Wall Street Journal and College Pulse, based on learning environment, salary prospects, and diversity.
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University recently received recognition by The Wall Street Journal and College Pulse as one of 2025's Best Colleges in the U.S. based on its value to students.

For the past two years, WSJ and College Pulse have ranked the top 500 universities in the country on value metrics. According to a news release from Southeast, the university's value was based on the learning environment, years to pay off the net price, degree completion rates, the likelihood of higher salaries post-graduation and diversity.

Results are obtained from data compiled by the U.S. Department of Education and Census Bureau, as well as a survey of approximately 110,000 undergraduate and recently-graduated alumni — who graduated within the last five years — in the country. The survey's topics included career preparation, learning opportunities and campus life.

“We are proud to be recognized by not only The Wall Street Journal but also by our current and former students who participated in the survey,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release. “SEMO is an excellent and innovative institution, and we are honored to have been recognized on a national level.”

