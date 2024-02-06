SEMO earns national recognition for student value and success

Southeast Missouri State University recently received recognition by The Wall Street Journal and College Pulse as one of 2025's Best Colleges in the U.S. based on its value to students.

For the past two years, WSJ and College Pulse have ranked the top 500 universities in the country on value metrics. According to a news release from Southeast, the university's value was based on the learning environment, years to pay off the net price, degree completion rates, the likelihood of higher salaries post-graduation and diversity.