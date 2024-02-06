SEMO DPS director sworn in with Cape Girardeau PD

“Dr. Flotron’s experience in public safety management is an asset to SEMO,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said. “His extensive background and dedication to public safety are invaluable as we work with the university community to enhance safety and security.”

Flotron has 27 years of experience in law enforcement, and said he’s committed to “ensuring the university and our students have someone who is dedicated to continuing to serve them as a commissioned officer.”

“I look forward to working with all the local law enforcement agencies and will make myself available to assist in any capacity they may need,” Flotron said.