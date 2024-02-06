All sections
EducationNovember 21, 2024

SEMO DPS director sworn in with Cape Girardeau PD

SEMO DPS director Richard Flotron, with 27 years in law enforcement, was sworn in by Cape Girardeau PD.

Southeast Missourian
Richard Flotron
Richard Flotron

New Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Richard Flotron was sworn in by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Nov. 14 as a commissioned DPS officer.

Flotron began his position with DPS in August.

“Dr. Flotron’s experience in public safety management is an asset to SEMO,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said. “His extensive background and dedication to public safety are invaluable as we work with the university community to enhance safety and security.”

Flotron has 27 years of experience in law enforcement, and said he’s committed to “ensuring the university and our students have someone who is dedicated to continuing to serve them as a commissioned officer.”

“I look forward to working with all the local law enforcement agencies and will make myself available to assist in any capacity they may need,” Flotron said.

SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau Police Department
