EducationFebruary 14, 2025

SEMO celebrates 50 years of fostering young historians with National History Day event

SEMO celebrates 50 years of National History Day, inviting high school students to showcase their historical research. Participants compete for a chance to advance to state and national levels, with various awards up for grabs.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Southeast Missouri State University is set to host the 50th annual National History Day competition from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 7, at the University Center.

The event, organized by SEMO’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, brings together high school students from across the region to showcase their historical research and analytical skills. Participants will compete for a chance to advance to the state level in April in Columbia.

This year’s theme, “Rights and Responsibilities”, encourages students to delve into historical and contemporary issues surrounding individual rights and societal responsibilities.

The competition challenges students to present their research in various formats, including documentaries, papers, exhibits, websites and performances. SEMO faculty, staff and students will evaluate entries based on historical quality, clarity of presentation and adherence to competition rules.

The top three winners will represent Southeast Missouri at the state competition, with the potential to advance to the national level in June at the University of Maryland, College Park.

In addition to the main competition, several special awards will also be presented — the Historic Preservation Award, Regional History Award, Diversity Award and Military History Award; sponsored by SEMO’s Historic Preservation Program, the Bollinger Center for Regional History, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Stars and Stripes Museum, respectively. Each will be accompanied by a $100 prize.

The award ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. March 7, in the Academic Hall Auditorium, celebrating the students' dedication and historical insight.

For more information about the event, visit SEMO’s official website — https://semo.edu/news/2025/02/semo-hosts-50th-annual-national-history-day-competition.html — or contact the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at ext. 1234.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

