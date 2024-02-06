Southeast Missouri State University is set to host the 50th annual National History Day competition from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 7, at the University Center.

The event, organized by SEMO’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, brings together high school students from across the region to showcase their historical research and analytical skills. Participants will compete for a chance to advance to the state level in April in Columbia.

This year’s theme, “Rights and Responsibilities”, encourages students to delve into historical and contemporary issues surrounding individual rights and societal responsibilities.

The competition challenges students to present their research in various formats, including documentaries, papers, exhibits, websites and performances. SEMO faculty, staff and students will evaluate entries based on historical quality, clarity of presentation and adherence to competition rules.