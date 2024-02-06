Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday, Nov. 26 it will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving break.
Campus offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.
All on-campus dining venues will be closed from Wednesday through Saturday and will reopen Sunday, Dec. 1, excluding Subway, Starbucks and Panda Express. Updated operating for on-campus dining options:
The Student Recreation Center and Student Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday and Friday. Holiday hours for both:
Rec center
Aquatic center
SEMO's information technology help desk in Memorial Hall will be closed Wednesday through Sunday and will reopen Monday. Phone and email IT support will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and Towers Complex's IT help desk will be closed Wednesday through Saturday and reopen Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.
On-campus computer labs will be closed Wednesday through Saturday, and labs in Kent Library and Towers will reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday.
