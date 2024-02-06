All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationNovember 26, 2024

SEMO releases campus services, dining schedules during Thanksgiving break

SEMO announced Thanksgiving break closures: Campus and dining services will shut from Nov. 27 to 29, with limited dining reopening Dec. 1. Rec and aquatic centers have special hours.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University announced its updated campus hours on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Southeast Missouri State University announced its updated campus hours on Tuesday, Nov. 26.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday, Nov. 26 it will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving break.

Campus offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.

All on-campus dining venues will be closed from Wednesday through Saturday and will reopen Sunday, Dec. 1, excluding Subway, Starbucks and Panda Express. Updated operating for on-campus dining options:

  • Copper Dome Café — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Rowdy’s — 4 p.m. to midnight
  • Tower’s Landing — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.
  • St. Vincent’s Commons — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The Student Recreation Center and Student Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday and Friday. Holiday hours for both:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rec center

  • Wednesday, Nov. 27 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 30 — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aquatic center

  • Wednesday, Nov. 27 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 30 — noon to 5 p.m.

SEMO's information technology help desk in Memorial Hall will be closed Wednesday through Sunday and will reopen Monday. Phone and email IT support will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and Towers Complex's IT help desk will be closed Wednesday through Saturday and reopen Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

On-campus computer labs will be closed Wednesday through Saturday, and labs in Kent Library and Towers will reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationNov. 26
Cape Girardeau Public Schools found in compliance with state...
EducationNov. 25
SEMO’s Educators Advantage program welcomes Scott City and G...
EducationNov. 22
Jackson High School students gain valuable career insights a...
EducationNov. 21
SEMO DPS director sworn in with Cape Girardeau PD

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO awards grant to Cape Central teacher through Emperor Penguin sponsorship
EducationNov. 19
SEMO awards grant to Cape Central teacher through Emperor Penguin sponsorship
Submitted: November house games at Guardian Angel School in Oran
EducationNov. 19
Submitted: November house games at Guardian Angel School in Oran
Submitted: Presidential election at Guardian Angel School
EducationNov. 19
Submitted: Presidential election at Guardian Angel School
Jackson School District approves bond refinancing, discusses looming financial impact of minimum wage increase
EducationNov. 18
Jackson School District approves bond refinancing, discusses looming financial impact of minimum wage increase
Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper shines with eight national awards
EducationNov. 15
Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper shines with eight national awards
Campuses are ground zero in debates about antisemitism − but that’s been true for 100 years
EducationNov. 14
Campuses are ground zero in debates about antisemitism − but that’s been true for 100 years
Southeast Missouri State University completes HLC assurance review
EducationNov. 12
Southeast Missouri State University completes HLC assurance review
Oak Ridge School District marks 150 years with festivities and a look back at its legacy
EducationNov. 12
Oak Ridge School District marks 150 years with festivities and a look back at its legacy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy