Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday, Nov. 26 it will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving break.

Campus offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.

All on-campus dining venues will be closed from Wednesday through Saturday and will reopen Sunday, Dec. 1, excluding Subway, Starbucks and Panda Express. Updated operating for on-campus dining options:

Copper Dome Café — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.

Rowdy’s — 4 p.m. to midnight

Tower’s Landing — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.

St. Vincent’s Commons — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The Student Recreation Center and Student Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday and Friday. Holiday hours for both: